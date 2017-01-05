New ‘Rings’ Trailer Delivers a Creepy Nursery Rhyme

0

A new trailer for Rings reminds us that the horror film will indeed be opening this year after it was delayed from a Halloween 2016 release. The 2017 installment in the franchise that originally started with the 1998 Japanese film Ringu is the second sequel to the 2002 American remake, Gore Verbinski‘s The Ring. Those films introduced a curious curse that afflicted anyone who watched a certain videotape, killing them within a week unless they copied the tape and passed it on to someone else. They also introduced Sadako/Samara, a deceased girl with supernatural powers whose corporeal vengeful spirit acts out the curse.

As this new trailer also reveals, Samara (Bonnie Morgan) has returned in all her creepy, crawly, disjointed glory to wreak havoc on a new generation of victims. And while the movie’s plot of a second film hidden away inside the cursed film isn’t mentioned in this new trailer, the disturbing nursery rhyme certainly sets an appropriately creepy tone to the whole thing. But is that enough of a reason to seek out a new chapter of what appears to be the same story? Time will tell.

Starring Vincent D’Onofrio, Alex Roe, Johnny Galecki, Aimee Teegarden, and Bonnie Morgan, director F. Javier Gutiérrez‘s Rings opens February 3rd.

Watch the first trailer for Rings below:

Here’s the official synopsis:

A new chapter in the beloved RING horror franchise. A young woman becomes worried about her boyfriend when he explores a dark subculture surrounding a mysterious videotape said to kill the watcher seven days after he has viewed it. She sacrifices herself to save her boyfriend and in doing so makes a horrifying discovery: there is a “movie within the movie” that no one has ever seen before.

