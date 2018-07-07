R.I.P.: Comics Legend Steve Ditko Passes Away at 90

0

Comics legend Steve Ditko passed away on June 29th at the age of 90. While Ditko had gone mostly quiet over the last two decades, he’s one of the most influential figures in American comics, and we’ve seen his work alluded to in blockbuster superhero movies ranging from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man to Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange.

Ditko was best known as the co-creator of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, crafting stunning imagery that brought these superheroes to life in the pages of Marvel Comics. Ditko worked closely with Stan Lee on these projects and the two had a somewhat contentious relationship, but after his groundbreaking work with Marvel, Ditko left the company for reasons he never specified.

After leaving Marvel, Ditko went to work for Charlton Comics, drawing for characters like Blue Beetle and the Question. In the late 60s, Ditko funneled his Objectivist ideas into creating the comic book hero Mr. A, and he moved to DC Comics in 1968 where he worked on characters like Creeper and Hawk and Dove.

Ditko subsequently became something of a recluse, declining to give interviews even as fans attempted to corner him at his Manhattan apartment. His work remains hugely influential on the superhero movie landscape and the world of comics at large, and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time.