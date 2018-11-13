Watch ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Lena Headey Make Her Debut on ‘Rise of the TMNT’

0

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey is about to take on another powerful position when she guest stars in Nickelodeon’s Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles half-hour special premiering Saturday, 11/17, at 9:30 a.m. (ET/PT). In the upcoming episode, “Bug Busters”, Lena lends her voice to the newly arrived character of Big Mama, a gigantic spider mutant who can shoot webs and disguise herself to look like a human. If that sounds too crazy to pass up, you’re in luck because we have an early look at the episode thanks to a sneak-peek clip.

Raph, Leo, Donnie and Mikey meet a new foe voiced by guest star Headey as Big Mama, a prim and proper mob boss who runs the Hidden City fight ring and doesn’t let anyone get in her way. And in this early clip, fans will get to see Big Mama go up against the show’s other heavy-hitter, John Cena‘s Baron Draxum. The series also stars Omar Miller as Raph, Ben Schwartz as Leo, Josh Brener as Donnie, Brandon Mychal Smith as Mikey, Kat Graham as April O’Neil, and Eric Bauza as Splinter in Nickelodeon’s all-new take on the classic, fan-favorite franchise.

Check out the clip of Headey’s Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles guest star debut below:

