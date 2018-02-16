‘Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Toyline Unveiled Ahead of Toy Fair

0

Ahead of their reveal at New York’s 2018 Toy Fair kicking off this weekend, Playmates Toys has unveiled an early look at their toyline for Nickelodeon’s upcoming TMNT series, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. We recently got a look at the totally redesigned characters arriving to do battle in the new series, and if you liked those new designs, you’re going to love these new toys. We’ve got a full breakdown of the available toys below, along with images, so prepare to clear some shelf space for your newest collection! You have until Fall of this year to get ready.

Among the new Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toys are action figures that range in size from 3.25″ up to 11″ tall, coming in Basic, Deluxe, and Giant versions, all with their own special accessories and abilities; they’ll run you anywhere from $8.99 to $19.00 each. On the vehicle side of things, there’s a pair of solo motorbikes that actually combine together into a four-wheeled vehicle, alongside the 2-in-1 Turtle Tank; expect to see the bikes for $19.99 each while the tank will set you back $34.99. Then there’s a toy that puts my old Technodrome to shame, the 43″ “Epic Lair Playset”; it’ll cost you $119.99 but it’s got a ton of imagination-inspiring elements to it. And speaking of imagination, if the kiddos need a little extra boost to their Turtle Power, there’s also a set of role-playing gear to get into the fighting spirit!

As for the show itself, that’s also coming later this year. Directed by voice-acting veteran Rob Paulsen, the new 26-episode series stars Omar Miller (Ballers) as the newly minted leader Raphael, Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) as Leonardo, Josh Brener (Silicon Valley) as Donatello, Brandon Mychal Smith (You’re The Worst) as Michelangelo, Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries) as April O’Neil, Eric Bauza (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Splinter, John Cena lends his voice as villain, Baron Draxum, an alchemist warrior mutant who seeks to turn all of humanity into mutants. We haven’t quite glimpsed him yet, but you can get a look at the other heroic characters in their toy forms below!