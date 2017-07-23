‘Riverdale’ Goes Full Noir For Season 2, Promises More Darkness and Danger

0

The puzzle of Jason Blossom’s (Trevor Stines) murder has been solved, but there is more trouble than ever brewing in the town of Riverdale when the series returns in the fall. Today at Comic-Con, we had the opportunity to sit down with the cast and executive producers of the show to learn more about what’s coming up next for our favorite group of misfits. They gave us some good scoop on what we can expect to see in Season 2, and discussed everything from strained family dynamics, to broken friendships and the possibility of new romances.

In attendance were stars: K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Casey Cott, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Hayley Law, Asha Bromfield, and Executive Producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Sarah Schechter. So, what did we find out about the Riverdale gang and what’s in store for them when the new season kicks off later this year?

Here’s everything we know:

A number of the mysteries that were presented towards the end of Season 1 will continue to be explored, like the town’s problem with drug trafficking. The tone of the show will stay true to how the series started off—a crime drama—but will continue to expand. According to Sprouse there will be a “heightened flexibility for the neo-noir stuff,” and things that make viewers forget the show is about teenagers. Aguirre-Sacasa added to that sentiment, “We have a very strong crime and noir element that’s a little bit more dangerous than in Season 1. It does get darker.”

While the theme of darkness encompasses the main storyline, Aguirre-Sacasa also said there will be more of those lighthearted moments that viewers are so keen to, “There’s always going to be humor and the aspirational friendship element.” So don’t worry, it’s not all going to be doom and gloom.

Cheryl sees the burning of Thorn Hill as a rebirth that will introduce us to a stronger and more independent character. “She’s taking control of her life, she’s not letting her parents [mom] abuse her anymore and she’s going to be the one holding the reins in the relationship with her mother,” Petsch teased. However, this does not mean she will all of a sudden turn into a kindhearted and loving person. After the events in the finale, Cheryl will be meaner, colder and more closed-off to the outside world. There will also be an unexpected love interest for her character that we’ve yet to meet. “I don’t think they’ve arrived [to town] yet,” Petsch revealed.