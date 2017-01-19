Riz Ahmed Goes Noir for ‘Dredd’ Director in First ‘City of Tiny Lights’ Trailer

0

Film Icon Distribution has released the first trailer for City of Tiny Lights, the modern London-set noir from Dredd and Vantage Point director Pete Travis. The film stars Riz Ahmed as an alcoholic gumshoe whose life is thrown for a loop when a high-class escort comes to his office looking for help. Based on the novel of the same name by co-writer Patrick Neate, City of Tiny Lights promises a classicNoir setup with an updated West London spin.

City of Tiny Lights debuted at TIFF last year to middling reviews (you can read our own Adam Chitwood’s full review here), but they almost universally praise Ahmed’s performance. No surprise there. The dude is everywhere right now (lucky us), and he’s always great. In addition to his leading role in the watercooler hit HBO drama The Night Of, Ahmed popped up all over the place last year with supporting turns in Jason Bourne, Rogue One, and The O.A.. Hopefully, that trend will continue but with some slightly less thankless roles.

City of Tiny Lights also stars Billie Piper, Cush Jumbo and Roshan Seth, and will land in UK theaters on April 7, 2017. The film doesn’t have a US distributor yet. Check out the trailer below.