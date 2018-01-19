Rob Riggle on ’12 Strong’ and His Next Comedy, ‘Night School’, with Kevin Hart

0

With director Nicolai Fuglsig’s 12 Strong opening this weekend, I recently sat down with Rob Riggle to talk about the incredible true story. If you’re not familiar with the material, the film is based on the best-selling book Horse Soldiers by Doug Stanton and recounts how in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, a group of US Special Forces are sent to Afghanistan to score a crucial victory in the early days of the War. While there, they must convince Northern Alliance General Dostum (Navid Negahban) to form an alliance to fight the Taliban, overcome their cultural differences, and fight the enemy with limited resources. Some movies might exaggerate a situation for dramatic effect, but 12 Strong shows how our soldiers actually fought the enemy’s tanks on horseback. Like I said, it’s a pretty crazy true story. 12 Strong also stars Chris Hemsworth, Michael Peña, Michael Shannon, Trevante Rhodes, Geoff Stults, Thad Luckinbill, Austin Stowell, Ben O’Toole, Austin Hebert, Kenneth Miller, Kenny Sheard, Jack Kesy, Laith Nakli, Fahim Fazli, Yousuf Azami, Said Taghmaoui, Elsa Pataky and William Fichtner.

During the interview Rob Riggle talked about the incredible true story, what he was surprised to learn, how much he knew about the story beforehand, and more. In addition, he talked about getting to showcase more of his range as an actor with his recent dramatic roles as well as his upcoming comedy, Night School, which also stars Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish.

Rob Riggle:

How it’s an incredible true story.

Had he read the book and how much did he know about the story?

He’s known for comedies. Was he looking to do something different?

Talks about his next comedy, Night School, with Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish.

