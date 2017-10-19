Watch Rob Zombie Remember ‘The Devil’s Rejects’ And Kick Off ’13 Nights of Halloween’

0

Do ya feel it in the air, folks? With less than two weeks to go before Halloween, we’re officially in the thick of the spookiest season of the year and that means your television lineup is about to go all horror, all the time. HDNET MOVIES is one of the networks bringing the Halloween party to you with Rob Zombie’s 13 Nights of Halloween, a holiday programming event that puts the spotlight on 13 films leading up to Halloween with Zombie playing host.

The event kicks off tonight, October 19, with a celebration of Zombie’s cult horror hit, The Devil’s Rejects, starring Bill Moseley, Sid Haig, and Sheri Moon Zombie as the maniacal Firefly clan on a murderous road trip. Ahead of tonight’s debut, we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek at the the program. Watch Rob Zombie reminisce about The Devil’s Rejects and get a taste of HDNET MOVIES’ Halloween special in the clip below.

Rob Zombie’s 13 Nights of Halloween will also showcase The Last House on the Left, The Others, The Silence of the Lambs and plenty of other genre favorites, culminating in a 24-hour horror marathon on Tuesday, October 31. Check out the full lineup below:

Every Night at 9pm EST from Oct. 19 to Oct. 31

Thurs., Oct. 19 – THE DEVIL’S REJECTS (2005)

Fri., Oct. 20 – TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE: THE NEXT GENERATION (1994)

– TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE: THE NEXT GENERATION (1994) Sat., Oct. 21 – THE LAST HOUSE ON THE LEFT (1972)

– THE LAST HOUSE ON THE LEFT (1972) Sun., Oct. 22 – THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS (1991)

– THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS (1991) Mon., Oct. 23 – THE BLOB (1958)

– THE BLOB (1958) Tues., Oct. 24 – THE BLOB (1988)

Wed., Oct. 25 – THE OTHERS (2001)

– THE OTHERS (2001) Thur., Oct. 26 – CASE 39 (2009)

– CASE 39 (2009) Fri., Oct. 27 – THE DEVIL INSIDE (2012)

– THE DEVIL INSIDE (2012) Sat., Oct. 28 – KALIFORNIA (1993)

– KALIFORNIA (1993) Sun., Oct. 29 – TRUE ROMANCE (1993)

– TRUE ROMANCE (1993) Mon., Oct. 30 – SOMETIMES THEY COME BACK (1991)

Tues., Oct. 31 – LEATHERFACE: THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE III (1990)

Halloween Marathon—Tues., October 31