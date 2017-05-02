Watch: Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland Invite You to the Set of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

0

One of the most anticipated films in recent memory, Avengers: Infinity War, is currently in production down in Atlanta, and now you have a chance to visit the set—legally! Robert Downey Jr. is teaming up with the good folks at Omaze to offer fans the chance to come to the Avengers: Infinity War set this summer. You can enter to win unprecedented access with RDJ himself on the set, grab a bite to eat and “ask Robert all your burning questions,” get flown out and put up in a 4-star hotel, and work with Downey to choose one of the charities that will get a Random Act Funding grant.

I love this new trend of using highly anticipated movies to help support charity organizations. This specific Omaze campaign funds the Random Act Funding grant, which was organized by Robert and Susan Downey and offers financial support at local, national, and global levels. Past beneficiaries include the Boys & Girls Club, Toys for Tots, and United Friends of the Children.

This Omaze video also provides a sneak peek behind the scenes of Infinity War, showing not just Downey but also co-star Tom Holland in full motion-capture regalia. Which means we’ll definitely see the Spidey suit during the action sequences, but more often than not it’ll likely be a CGI version.

The set here is also familiar to anyone who watched the first behind-the-scenes Infinity War that Marvel Studios released back in February. Methinks a major action set piece takes place on this alien planet or asteroid.

As we recently learned, Infinity War is shooting separately from Avengers 4, which begins production later this year, so there’ll no doubt be more chances to visit the set. Take a look at the video below and click here to enter the Omaze campaign.