Watch: Robert Downey Jr. & Russo Brothers Answer ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Questions

If the increasing attention being payed to the impending Justice League movie and The Batman have been making you happy, this week must have dropped you down onto cloud nine. Not only has The Batman now finally secured a new director in the guise of Matt Reeves but Marvel started shooting the impossibly anticipated Avengers: Infinity War, which will apparently bring nearly every character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the melee. Yesterday brought a brand new video that teased all sorts of story details, from Thanos being considered the main character to the Guardians of the Galaxy meeting up with Thor & Friends to simply watching Robert Downey Jr., Chris Pratt, and Tom Holland shoot the shit on set.

Unlike Pratt, Downey returned to the social media again yesterday for a double dip when he agreed to answer a few fan questions during a Facebook Live session. The questions were about what you would expect from the more die-hard fans, touching both on Iron Man’s feud with Captain America and which one of Stark’s Iron Man suits he fancies most beyond the original; he picked one from Shane Black‘s woefully undervalued Iron Man 3. He didn’t get to answer too many, however, as the session was interrupted by the directors of Avengers: Infinity War, Joe and Anthony Russo, who look to be waiting for Downey to finish his social media stuff to work on a scene. They also think he’s stolen a cameraman since he looks so familiar.

This goofing around goes on for awhile until the cameraman is revealed to be (spoiler!) none other than Tom Holland in his face-dots for motion capture and effects work. For those who have heard Holland in interviews, Captain America: Civil War, Ron Howard‘s Moby Dick movie, or the upcoming Lost City of Z, the surprise will be ruined a minute or two into the video, which you can take a look at below. For others, this will likely get catalogued amongst the increasingly innumerable, good-humored behind-the-scenes videos that have been released for Marvel movies, one that will likely signal another dozen or more videos of this kind to hit the interwebs by the time the first trailer hits YouTube.

Here’s the video from Downey Jr.’s Facebook page: