Watch Robert Meyer Burnett Go Comic Book Shopping and Talk ‘Star Trek’ Comics

In a new episode of Comic Book Shopping, we’re joined by filmmaker Robert Meyer Burnett to discuss some of his favorite new and old comics. If you like comics and celebrity interviews, this is your show. Each week we’re joined by a new guest, who hits up a local comic book shop with host Jon Schnepp and peruses the wares while also discussing their career, upcoming projects, and of course their favorite comic books.

In this week’s installment, Schnepp and Burnett visit House of Secrets in Burbank to discuss the comics they loved as kids and Burnett’s feature film Free Enterprise, which involves Star Trek fans trying to meet William Shatner. Burnett and Schnepp also thumb through various Star Trek comics and talk about their favorites in the franchise as well as other non-Star Trek new releases that are on shelves now.

