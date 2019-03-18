Robert Patrick and the ‘Tone-Deaf’ Team on the Scene That Made the Producers Nervous

0

Richard Bates Jr. is not the filmmaker to turn to if you’re looking for more of the same or for a story that plays by familiar rules, and his latest feature Tone-Deaf is no different. A synopsis probably won’t do this one justice but for what it’s worth, Amanda Crew leads as Olive. After losing a job and a relationship, she opts to ditch the big city for some alone time by renting a country house from Robert Patrick‘s character, Harvey. Little does she know though, Harvey’s got some sinister things on his mind, which include a serious grudge against entitled millennials.

Tone-Deaf is a genre mash-up like you’ve never seen before with some serious authorial flair that made it quite the treat to talk about with Bates Jr., Crew and Patrick when the trio swung by the Collider Studio in Austin. You can hear all about what sparked the idea, what it was like for Crew and Patrick reading the script for the first time, the “bullshit lookbook” Bates Jr. made to get financiers behind such a bold project, the scene that took Patrick to a weird and dark place, and so much more in the video interview at the top of this article. Also, if you’d like, there’s a handy breakdown of the full chat below.

