Watch Robert Pattinson and Jamie Bell Talk Fame, Franchises & Filmmakers Who Inspire Them

We’re in the thick of awards season, which means it’s time for the year’s contenders to make the press rounds and chat up the most critically acclaimed films of 2017. One of the most consistently entertaining venues for the awards season push is Variety’s Actors on Actors series, which assembles interesting pairs of performers to interview each other about their career, craft, and latest films.

We’ve already showcased the the talk between Hugh Jackman and Willem Dafoe, as well as Margot Robbie and Jake Gyllenhaal, and today brings an in-depth discussion from Robert Pattinson and Jamie Bell; a particularly well-suited pairing considering both found fame early and went on to build careers around working with some of the most exciting filmmakers in the industry. During their chat, the two dive deep into their big films of the year — Good Time, the Safdie Brothers thriller starring Pattinson, and Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, the Paul McGuigan romance that pairs Bell with Annette Benning. It’s an in-depth chat that digs into character motivations and all kinds of inside baseball chat that folks interested in the craft of acting will no doubt find illuminating.

The duo also talks about their early careers, losing your identity in franchise filmmaking, how they handle fame, working with the filmmakers who inspire them, and a whole lot more. Check out the full interview in the video below, and head over to Variety for more interviews with the year’s biggest awards contenders.