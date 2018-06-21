Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska on ‘Damsel’, Movie Horses and Clog Dancing

0

If you’re a fan of original movies that tell a unique and eccentric story, you might want to check out David Zellner and Nathan Zellner’s Damsel – which is opening in limited release tomorrow. The film takes place in the American West around the year 1870. Robert Pattinson plays Samuel Alabaster, an affluent pioneer, who ventures across the American Frontier to marry the love of his life, Penelope (Mia Wasikowska), bringing a miniature horse named Butterscotch along for the journey. As the film unfolds, the once-simple journey grows treacherous, blurring the lines between hero, villain and damsel. Damsel also stars David Zellner, Robert Forster, Nathan Zellner, and Joe Billingiere. Trust me, I’ve seen a lot of movies and Damsel is nothing like any western I’ve seen and it constantly plays with your expectations.

Recently, I sat down with Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska to talk about the making of Damsel. During the interview they shared some memorable moments from filming, their reaction reading the script for the first time, what it was like filming the clog dancing sequence, what scene they were nervous to film prior to shooting, if they can leave the character they’re playing behind on set, and a lot more.

Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska:

Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska:

What was their reaction reading the Damsel script and how it plays with your expectations.

Was learning to clog dance for the film the most challenging thing they’ve learned for a movie?

What’s the most challenging thing they’ve learned for a movie and do they still have the skillset?

Any crazy memories of working with the horses?

Can they leave the character they’re playing on set or does some of it come home with them?

What’s the scene they were most nervous to do before filming began and what’s the scene they were most excited for?

How Damsel is a very unique movie and not something that is easily made.

Here’s the official synopsis for Damsel: