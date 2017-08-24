Robert Pattinson and the Safdie Brothers on Making ‘Good Time’

0

I’ve always thought Robert Pattinson is a better actor than people give him credit for. While most of the planet knows him from the Twilight movies, the fact is, since the hugely successful franchise ended, Pattinson has consistently made interesting and cool choices for the kind of roles he wants to play. And in Josh and Benny Safdie’s new film Good Time, he absolutely disappears into his character, playing a robber who finds himself desperate for cash when a botched robbery lands his younger brother in prison. Trust me, Pattinson’s fantastic in the film, and it’s absolutely worth seeing on the big screen. Good Time features original music from OneOhTrix Point Never and Iggy Pop and also stars Benny Safdie, Barkhad Abdi, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Not too long ago, I sat down with Robert Pattinson and the Safdie Brothers for an exclusive video interview. During the wide-ranging conversation they talked about how they came to work together, their process of writing realistic dialogue and how Pattinson approaches it as an actor, how they approach exposition, why they cut out a crazy sequence, why they always shoot with a lot of close-ups, the way all of them like to work on set, and so much more. In addition, the brothers also talk about their next film Uncut Gems and their reaction to finding out Martin Scorsese would be one of the producers.

Check out what they all had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Robert Pattinson and the Safdie Brothers: