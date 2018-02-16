Robert Pattinson, Willem Dafoe to Lead ‘The Witch’ Director’s New Film ‘The Lighthouse’

0

Filmmaker Robert Eggers’ terrifying horror film The Witch was one of the most exciting directorial debuts in recent memory, so it’s with great excitement that the first details have started to surface about Eggers’ next project. RT Features and A24 Films announced that they will be teaming up on Eggers’ new movie The Lighthouse, which is described as a fantasy horror film set in the world of old sea-faring myths. But that’s not the most exciting part—Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe will co-star in the new movie!

Details on their characters are under wraps, but Pattinson and Dafoe are the perfect fit for Eggers as they are also two of the most exciting performers working today. After Twilight, Pattinson chose to work with interesting directors on ambitious indies like The Rover and Cosmopolis, and he had a brilliant 2017 with the one-two punch of The Lost City of Z and Good Time. And now he’s leading a mythic lighthouse-centric fantasy horror film. What a world.

Dafoe, meanwhile, is a mainstay in fascinating projects, and is coming off the best performance of his career in the indie The Florida Project. One imagines he too will be a swell fit for whatever Eggers and co-writer Max Eggers have cooked up.

Production is poised to begin this spring, and while Eggers is also developing a Nosferatu remake, it looks like The Lighthouse is going first. Indeed, The Tracking Board adds that Pattinson nearly starred in Nosferatu, but that didn’t work out.

With The Witch, Eggers showed a tremendous hold of atmosphere and tension from a filmmaking standpoint, complete with phenomenal cinematography and production design, so I can’t wait to see him apply those talents to an ocean-set fantasy horror film called The Lighthouse. Bring it on.