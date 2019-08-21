Robert Rodriguez to Direct Netflix Superhero Movie Starring Priyanka Chopra & Pedro Pascal

0

Robert Rodriguez and Netflix are getting into the superhero business together with a new sci-fi fantasy film We Can Be Heroes. Rodriguez is set to write, direct and produce the original film, with Priyanka Chopra starring and a supporting cast that includes Christian Slater, Boyd Holbrook, Sung Kang, and Pedro Pascal.

From the sound of it, We Can Be Heroes will tap right into the genre strengths Rodriguez showed with Alita: Battle Angel and his Spy Kids franchise. Per Deadline,

The pic follows the children of Earth’s superheroes after their parents have been kidnapped by alien invaders. The children must team up and learn to work together if they want to save their parents and the world.

The cast also includes YaYa Gosselin, Akira Akbar, Andrew Diaz, Andy Walken, Hala Finley, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Lotus Blossom, Lyon Daniels, Nathan Blair, Vivien Lyra Blair, Adriana Barraza, and Christopher McDonald.

Rodriguez is coming off of his ambitious James Cameron collaboration Alita: Battle Angel, which didn’t fare too well at the domestic box office, taking home only $85.7 million on a reported $200 million budget. However, the film hit a stride overseas, where it made $319.1 million. It also wracked up one hell of a dedicated fan-base, which I imagine you’ll see popping up in the twitter comments for this very article. On the opposite end, he also screened Red 11 this year, a $7000 DIY filmmaking experiment, which screened at SXSW weeks after his most expensive film yet hit theaters.