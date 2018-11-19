Watch the ‘Robin Hood’ Cast Play “Ice Breakers”

0

With director Otto Bathurst’s (Peaky Blinders) Robin Hood opening in theaters this week, I recently sat down with Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, Jamie Dornan, and Ben Mendelsohn to talk about the retelling of the classic story. While I’ll have extended interviews with the cast running all week, to start off our coverage, I’ve got all of them playing “Ice Breakers.”

If you’ve never seen it, it’s a fun game that includes questions like which TV show you would want to guest star on, what’s your favorite sci-fi/fantasy movie, which film scared you as a kid, what you collect, if you own any movie/TV show props, what’s your phone’s background photo, and more. I’ve found the game always leads to learning some fun stuff about the people we interview and this one was no different. For example, did you know Jamie Dornan loves The Golden Girls? Or how Jamie Foxx now appreciates The Exorcist in a new way as he got older? Or what Ben Mendelsohn thinks is the best opening to any film?

Check out the Robin Hood cast playing “Ice Breakers” in the player above and look for more interviews all week. The full list of questions is below.

Robin Hood stars Taron Egerton as Robin Hood, Jamie Foxx as Little John, Jamie Dornan as Will Scarlett, Eve Hewson as Maid Marian, and Ben Mendelsohn as the Sheriff of Nottingham.

Ice Breaker Questions:

What TV show would they like to guest star on?

Do they have a favorite sci-fi or fantasy film?

What do they collect?

Do they own any movie or TV show props?

What’s the background photo on their phone?

What TV show have they watched all the way through more than once?

What’s the most they’ve spent on sneakers or shoes

What film scared them as a kid?

