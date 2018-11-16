Exclusive ‘Robin Hood’ Clip Shows off a Unique Archery Lesson

0

Today, we’re pleased to debut an exclusive clip from the upcoming Robin Hood. Directed by Otto Bathurst (Peaky Blinders), the film stars Taron Egerton as the titular thief and tells an origin story of sorts as the war-hardened Crusader mounts an ambitious revolt against the corrupt English crown.

In this clip, Little John (Jamie Foxx) teaches Robin how to fire his arrows faster, and I’m just totally here for this goofiness. The purpose of the clip is basically, “What if archery, but as an automatic weapon?” and I’m kind of here for that. I’d much rather see a Robin Hood movie that’s fun, vibrant, and swings for the fences than the dour, self-serious Robin Hood we got back in 2010 where Robin invented the Magna Carta. I’m not saying that the new Robin Hood is going to necessarily work (I haven’t seen it yet), but I’ve liked everything I’ve seen from it. I am not “above” the new Robin Hood, and judging by this clip, it looks like it’s very much my kind of movie.

It should be noted that I’m a fan of last year’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, so I’m very much in the crowd for movies that do radical reimagining of classic tales because I think that’s the only way to do it. If you just play it straight, then it’s already been done, and it’s usually a snooze. Far better to take chances that might not work out rather than simply play it safe simply because it’s an old story.

Check out the Robin Hood clip below, and click here to listen to the soundtrack, which is available starting today. The film opens November 21st and also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Eve Hewson, Tim Minchin, and Jamie Dornan.

Here’s the official synopsis for Robin Hood:

Robin of Loxley (Taron Egerton) a war-hardened Crusader and his Moorish commander (Jamie Foxx) mount an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown in a thrilling action-adventure packed with gritty battlefield exploits, mind-blowing fight choreography, and a timeless romance.

