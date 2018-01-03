New ‘Robin Hood: Origins’ Images Reveal Ben Mendelsohn’s Villainous Sheriff of Nottingham

0

Lionsgate has shared a new batch of images from their upcoming Robin Hood origin movie, and the Sheriff of Nottingham is looking more dapper than ever thanks to a sleek three-piece ensemble and the quality Blue Steel Ben Mendelsohn is serving. Originally titled Robin Hood: Origins, the film hails from Peaky Blinders director Otto Bathurst and offers a revisionist take on the Robin Hood origin story, inspired by the classic literary adventure.

Kingsman star Taron Egerton stars in the title role alongside Jamie Foxx as Little John, Jamie Dornan as Will Scarlett, Eve Hewson as Maid Marian, and Mendelsohn devastatingly chic Sheriff of Nottingham. We’ve seen most of the cast in the previously released images, but now we’ve got a good look at Mendelsohn in the gritty update.

Bathurst explained his take on the project last year:

“You don’t become a legend for 800 years if you’ve just stolen a few bags of money from rich people to give to the poor. In my mind, Robin Hood was this sort of seriously militarized anarchist revolutionary, a freedom thinker and a truth seeker. And the more I got into the story, it just became startling how utterly relevant it is to what’s going on in society now.”

Egerton echoed Bathurst’s comments, comparing the first act to something out of The Hurt Locker. “Otto told me he wanted to do something entirely revisionist, something that can’t be tied down to a medieval universe,” Egerton explained.