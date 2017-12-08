First Look at Taron Egerton in ‘Robin Hood’ Teases a Gritty Origin Story

0

Our first look at the upcoming new Robin Hood movie has arrived courtesy of the first images from the currently untitled film. Previously referred to as Robin Hood: Origins, the film hails from Peaky Blinders director Otto Bathurst and offers a gritty origin story of sorts for the titular hero, with Kingsman star Taron Egerton filling the role. The swell cast is filled out by Jamie Foxx as Little John, Jamie Dornan as Will Scarlett, Eve Hewson as Maid Marian, and the crème-de-la-crème: Ben Mendelsohn as the Sheriff of Nottingham.

Speaking with EW, Bathurst teased a militaristic take on the legend:

“You don’t become a legend for 800 years if you’ve just stolen a few bags of money from rich people to give to the poor. In my mind, Robin Hood was this sort of seriously militarized anarchist revolutionary, a freedom thinker and a truth seeker. And the more I got into the story, it just became startling how utterly relevant it is to what’s going on in society now.”

Egerton echoes Bathurst’s comments, comparing the beginning of the film to something like The Hurt Locker:

“I was approached not long after the first Kingsman movie had come out, and my initial response, to be totally honest, was ‘Why?’ [But] Otto told me he wanted to do something entirely revisionist, something that can’t be tied down to a medieval universe. The first act of the movie, these scenes crusading in Syria, were written like something from The Hurt Locker. It was fantastic, and that was enough to convince me.”

That certainly sounds curious, but this movie had me at “Ben Mendelsohn as the Sheriff of Nottingham.” Check out the new images via EW below. This new Robin Hood hits theaters on September 21, 2018.