First ‘Robin Hood’ Trailer Reveals Taron Egerton in the Gritty Origin Story

Lionsgate has revealed the first trailer for Robin Hood, and the Sheriff of Nottingham is looking more dapper than ever thanks to a sleek three-piece ensemble for Ben Mendelsohn. Originally titled Robin Hood: Origins, the film hails from Peaky Blinders director Otto Bathurst and offers a revisionist take on the Robin Hood origin story, inspired by the classic literary adventure.

Kingsman star Taron Egerton fills the title role alongside Jamie Foxx as Little John, Jamie Dornan as Will Scarlett, Eve Hewson as Maid Marian, and Mendelsohn as the aforementioned Sheriff of Nottingham.

This looks like the dumbest thing and I am HERE. FOR. IT. Basically the premise seems to be “What if Robin Hood was a superhero?” and that’s about it. You’ve even got his Robin of Loxley serving as the alter-ego, Bruce Wayne type while as Robin Hood he’s firing off arrows at a ridiculous rate. It looks totally loony, and I’m perversely interested in the outcome.

The film hits theaters on November 21st.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Robin of Loxley (Taron Egerton) a war-hardened Crusader and his Moorish commander (Jamie Foxx) mount an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown in a thrilling action-adventure packed with gritty battlefield exploits, mind-blowing fight choreography, and a timeless romance.

Bathurst explained his take on the project last year:

“You don’t become a legend for 800 years if you’ve just stolen a few bags of money from rich people to give to the poor. In my mind, Robin Hood was this sort of seriously militarized anarchist revolutionary, a freedom thinker and a truth seeker. And the more I got into the story, it just became startling how utterly relevant it is to what’s going on in society now.”

Egerton echoed Bathurst’s comments, comparing the first act to something out of The Hurt Locker. So this is certainly a very different take on a tale most already know.