First ‘Robin Hood: Origins’ Set Photos Reveal Taron Egerton as the Prince of Thieves

Filming is now underway on the gritty reboot/origin story Robin Hood: Origins, and the first set photos have surfaced online. Directed by Peaky Blinders alum Otto Bathurst, the film stars Taron Egerton as the titular hero and opts to present an origin story that shows the character in an all-new light. The Knick actress Eve Hewson plays Maid Marian in the pic, while Ben Mendelsohn is the villainous Sheriff of Nottingham, Jamie Foxx is Little John, and Jamie Dornan fills the role of Will Scarlet.

Producer Basil Iwaynk previously told us a bit more about the film, which deals with PTSD:

“Exempting the killer cast, I feel that it captures the adventure and the fun and the spirit of Robin Hood, but because it’s the origin story—it’s a kid going off to war thinking he’s going on a great Crusade, and realizing it’s all bullshit and coming back with some PTSD and realizing he’s been lied to, and coming back to kind of a fractured society that doesn’t really accept him and realizing, ‘Okay the super rich are getting richer, and the poor are getting poorer.’ You could describe that now. What Joby Harold, our writer, was able to do is make it feel very allegorical and very contemporary, and feel youthful but not youthful in a YA way, youthful in a kind of, the anger, the energy, what people when they were 25 feel, without it being pandering like ‘Look, we’re the young version of the movie!’”

These first set photos seem to be from a pretty celebratory/victorious scene, and one wonders if they’re actually starting production by shooting the end of the movie first. Whatever the case, we get a peek at Egerton in his Robin Hood get-up as well as Hewson as Maid Marian.

