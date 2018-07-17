‘Robin Hood’ Gets New Trailer and “High-Octane” Cryptocurrency Hunt at Comic-Con

0

In the most confusing bit of film advertising since Venom did the french fry tweet yesterday, Lionsgate’s Robin Hood movie has partnered with the investing app Robinhood for a San Diego Comic-Con scavenger hunt titled “Crypto Power To The People.” Attendees will search for coins redeemable for $50, $500, $1,000, or $5,000, which they can use to invest in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum over a three day period, July 19-21.

The studio also released the first Robin Hood trailer simultaneously, ensuring that no one will have a single idea of what’s going on.

In a statement, Lionsgate Executive Vice President of Worldwide Digital Marketing Danielle DePalma and Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships and Promotions Paula Kupfer compared traversing the crowded Comic-Con floor in search of crypto-prizes to the adventures of the legendary outlaw:

“We’re thrilled to partner with Robinhood to utilize state-of-the-art technology as a unique way to engage Robin Hood fans. In the spirit of the legendary hero, this collaboration gives back to the community through initiatives that parallel the high-octane adventures in our Robin Hood movie.”

I’m not sure which part of this thing—the scavenger hunt is only the first event of many, the companies noted—is the most ill-advised. Asking Comic-Con attendees to leave the line for Hall H for the slight chance at an investment opportunity is some genuine Silicon Valley nonsense. But the thought that they would do so because of their hype for a Robin Hood movie? Did we learn nothing from the failed King Arthur: Legend of the Sword experiment? Director Otto Bathurst‘s take on the character has kind of a dope cast—Taron Egerton is playing Robin of Locksley, and Ben Mendelsohn is watchable in literally anything—but it’s still, you know, a Robin Hood movie.

Check out the trailer below, and let me know if all that high-octane bow-slinging action moves you toward any online crypto-investments. Robin Hood hits theaters November 21.

Here’s the official synopsis for Robin Hood: