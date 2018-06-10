‘Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind’ Trailer Looks at the Trials and Triumphs of the Brilliant Comedian

0

HBO has released the Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind trailer. The new documentary from Marina Zenovich (Richard Pryor: Omit the Logic) explores the life of brilliant comedian Robin Williams. Although the documentary touches on his film career, it largely focuses on his standup and his personal life and how the two repeatedly clashed and intertwined.

I saw the film at Sundance and was deeply moved by it. In my review, I said of the movie:

Where the documentary really shines is in trying to drill down and figure out the creative impulse in Williams. There are times where it feels like Zenovich is fishing, glancing at aspects like Williams’ upbringing (he was the only child of two parents who had both remarried and had kids from previous marriages), but eventually it’s able to see that Williams, like many artists, was simply compelled to perform. At various points, several people note how Williams would leave everything on stage and be fairly quiet in private, but as he became more popular, it was difficult to “turn off.” That being said, the movie doesn’t go so far as to reduce Williams as a “sad clown” figure, tortured inside but laughing on the outside.

Come Inside My Mind is a deeply emotional experience to be sure, but it’s one absolutely worth having, especially if you’re a fan of Williams’ work, whether it was his standup, his TV career, his film career, or all of the above.

Check out the Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind trailer below. The documentary premieres on HBO on July 16th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind: