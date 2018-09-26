Celebrate the Life of Robin Williams with Time Life’s 22-Disc “Comic Genius” Collection

0

The late, great Robin Williams is destined to become one of entertainment’s most successful and ultimately tragic cases in history. Despite winning a full scholarship to Juilliard, Williams’ signature style, a manic and wildly improvisational and unpredictable style he’d become famous for, didn’t jibe with the school’s conservative and classical approach. Imagine how different our world would be if Williams stuck it out rather than embarking on his own insane career path that gave audiences some of the most memorable performances on the big and small screens.

Now, in celebration of his life and in memoriam after his untimely death, Time Life is releasing a massive collection of his iconic moments from the past few decades. This 22-disc set, Robin Williams: Comic Genius, includes more than 50 hours of content, much of which has never been seen or collected on home video before. Judging by just the trailer alone, you’ll laugh just as much as you’ll cry from watching this retrospective, but hopefully more of the former, which is the way Williams would have wanted it.

Take a look at the Robin Williams: Comic Genius trailer below, followed by the full press release for more details:

Robin Williams was truly an out-of-this-world talent and now all his most memorable stand-up and television performances are together in one collection, Robin Williams: Comic Genius.

Robin Williams was a generational talent, graced with comedic brilliance, rapid-fire improvisation, and a deep well of warmth and compassion that translated to every role he inhabited. From his breakout role in ABC’s Mork & Mindy to his Academy Award®-winning performance in Good Will Hunting, the iconic actor displayed an inimitable artistry that made him beloved by millions. This September, join Time Life, in conjunction with the Trustees of the Robin Williams Trust, in celebrating the incomparable career of the singularly innovative actor with ROBIN WILLIAMS: COMIC GENIUS.

Available exclusively at RobinWilliams.com beginning September 25th, this definitive collection of Williams’ comedy highlights arrives as interest in his life and career increases in the wake of HBO’s critically acclaimed documentary, Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind from Emmy® Award-winning director Marina Zenovich and Oscar-winning producer Alex Gibney, and Dave Itzkoff’s biography Robin, a New York Times best-seller. Celebrating the actor’s memorable 40-year career, from his uproarious turn as loveable alien Mork and his legendary HBO stand-up specials to his numerous appearances on late night, this handsome, 22-disc collection, housed in deluxe packaging includes:

All five HBO stand-up specials together for the very first time, including Off the Wall (1978), An Evening with Robin Williams (1983), An Evening at the MET (1986), Live on Broadway (2002) and Weapons of Self Destruction (2009)

Never-before-released concert specials, including Robin’s full MGM Grand Garden stand-up from 2007 and the Montreal stop on his last tour, a conversation on stage between Williams and comedian David Steinberg

Memorable talk show and late night TV appearances on The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Graham Norton Show, Saturday Night Live and more

Rare, never-before-seen clips including early stand-up, raw footage from HBO’s promo shoots, a hilarious toast to Richard Pryor by Robin as Mrs. Doubtfire, and more

Brand new interviews with close friends and family including Billy Crystal, Steve Martin, Jay Leno, Eric Idle, David Steinberg, Lewis Black and Zak Williams

11 hilarious episodes of Mork & Mindy, including the two-part pilot!

James Lipton’s Emmy® Award-nominated 90-minute interview with Robin on Inside the Actors Studio, plus deleted scenes

A comprehensive collection of Robin’s USO shows around the world

Original and newly created bonus features including behind-the-scenes footage, local highlights from tour stops, promos and more. Featurettes include: The Early Years, San Francisco: Where It All Started, Comic Genius, and TV’s Best Guest

Critically acclaimed 2018 HBO documentary, Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind from Emmy® Award-winning director Marina Zenovich and Oscar-winning producer Alex Gibney.

“Robin Williams: Uncensored”, a collectible 24-page, full-color memory book featuring rare, archival photos from award-winning photographer Arthur Grace, reminiscences from friends and colleagues, Robin’s personal tour notes and more.

Uncensored, electric, intense and unfailingly hilarious, Williams made it his life’s work to make people laugh–whether he was holding forth on culture, politics, the human body or drugs–with razor-sharp wit and insight. As his long-time friend Billy Crystal said, “In the 40 odd years he was in front of us, especially on television, he never let you down. He was always funny, he always did something new.” And, in unforgettable ways, ROBIN WILLIAMS: COMIC GENIUS reveals and celebrates the wide range of his incredible talents like never before.