Robin Wright on Wanting to Pepper Roger Deakins with Questions While Filming ‘Blade Runner 2049’

With director Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049 (which I absolutely loved) opening in North America on October 6th, the other day I got to sit down with Robin Wright for an exclusive video interview. During our spoiler-free conversation she talked about getting to work with Director of Photography Roger Deakins, how she had a million questions for him and debated which ones to ask, how she’s been talking about the movie when everything is so secretive, if she thought Rick Deckard was a replicant in the first Blade Runner, and a lot more.

As most of you know, the highly anticipated sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi classic takes place 30 years after the events of the first film and stars Ryan Gosling as a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K, who unearths a secret that leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard, with Harrison Ford reprising the iconic role. Blade Runner scribe Hampton Fancher and Michael Green (Logan) penned the screenplay. The film also stars Jared Leto, Barkhad Abdi, Dave Bautista, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Lennie James, and Mackenzie Davis.

Check out what Robin Wright had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. Finally, at this year’s Comic-Con, I did a great interview with Villeneuve, so if you’d like to see us talk about how he doesn’t believe in a lot of dialogue, his editing process, only shooting with one camera with no coverage, and so much more, click here to check that one out. You can also click here to read the very positive reactions from people that have seen the film.

Robin Wright:

How has she been describing the movie to friends when everything is such a secret?

Did she think Rick Deckard was a replicant when she saw the first Blade Runner?

What was it like working with Roger Deakins?

Did she “borrow” one of Ryan Gosling’s coats in the film?

