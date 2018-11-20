‘RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop’ Trailer Goes Behind the Bloody Scenes of a Classic

0

In 1987, Paul Verhoeven delivered one of the bloodiest, most over-the-top sci-fi action flicks ever seen with RoboCop. The story about a cop on death’s doorstep who’s given a second chance at dishing out law and order as a robotic and armored justice machine launched a franchise that includes two sequels, a recent reboot, two live-action series, two animated series (you know, for the kids), and numerous other tie-ins. Now, however, a new documentary seeks to go behind the scenes of Verhoeven’s satirical and super-violent masterpiece to see how the cyborg came to be.

RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop, which hails from writer-director Chris Griffiths (Pennywise: The Story of IT) and writers Eastwood Allen, Gary Smart and creative consultant Edward Neumeier, aims to show the technical side of RoboCop‘s production process. That means that every bloody murder, every violent explosion, and every stair-stomping, stop-motion animated ED-209 will be examined and revealed to audiences. The documentary also includes commentary from the likes of Kurtwood Smith, Nancy Allen, Ray Wise, Tom Noonan, Ronny Cox, and more, including archival footage of Miguel Ferrer, stop-motion animation legend Phil Tippett, and of course Verhoeven himself.

The first trailer for the documentary is here, and we can’t wait for the full film to arrive, but other than a general 2019 release date, we’re not sure when we’ll get to see it. Dead or alive, we’re checking this one out! Be sure to follow along with the documentary’s Twitter and Facebook accounts for updates.

Take a look at the first trailer for RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop below: