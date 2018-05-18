Exclusive ‘Robot Chicken’ Midseason Premiere Clip Takes Aim at The CW’s ‘Riverdale’

0

Great news for your weekend: Adult Swim’s Robot Chicken is set to return for its Season 9 mid-season premiere this Sunday! Even better news for your Friday afternoon is that we have an early look at a sequence from the upcoming episode that’s sure to have you laughing your way into the the weekend. The creative team over at Stoopid Buddy Stoodios is taking aim at the classic “Archie” comics and their characters in this clip, with the added twist that comes courtesy of The CW’s Riverdale. If you’re a fan of either version of that franchise–or you just like the hysterical stop-motion animated comedy that Robot Chicken is known for–this clip should tickle you in all the wrong places.

Of course, Archie / Riverdale isn’t the only pop culture icon on tap for Season 9. Parodies of other cartoon favorites like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Smurfs, Peppa Pig (!), Mulan, Captain Planet and more will also be arriving this season. The midseason premiere of Robot Chicken arrives this Sunday at 11:30pm on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim, but you can get a glimpse of the insanity to come with our clip.

Take a look at our exclusive, ridiculous, and hilarious clip from Robot Chicken below:

Robot Chicken is Adult Swim's long-running stop-motion animated homunculus of a sketch show. Witness sex, violence and 80's toy references collide through fan-favorite characters like the Humping Robot and the beloved Robot Chicken Nerd as creators Seth Green and Matthew Seinreich are joined by an unparalleled roster of celebrity voices to skewer pop culture in this balls-to-the-wall comedy.

