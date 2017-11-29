‘Robot Chicken Holiday Special’ Trailer Sees Santa Trippin’ Balls

0

If the holidays have got you down already, you might want to take a look at the first trailer for Adult Swim’s upcoming animated comedy, The Robot Chicken Holiday Special. The stop-motion animation gurus over at Stoopid Buddy Stoodios knocked it out of the park earlier this year with their Walking Dead special, but now they’re bringing their brand of humor to holiday icons like Santa Claus, Jesus, and Krampus. Christmas will never be the same.

This first trailer is a nice tease for the upcoming holiday special, but the Robot Chicken team is keeping the voice cast under wraps. Seth Green clearly voices this version of Santa, but with characters like a dabbing Jesus and a rocking Krampus arriving for the special, you’d best believe there are some stellar voice talents waiting in the wings. The added bonus here is that the holiday-themed cartoon will act as a launching point for Robot Chicken‘s ninth season, which undoubtedly has big things in store. Who knows, the award-winning show might even take home some more Emmy hardware this season? We’ll get out first glimpse starting December 10th at 11:30p ET on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim.

Check out the first trailer for the upcoming animated special below:

Better not cry, Santa. The Robot Chicken Holiday Special premieres December 10th at 11:30p ET. Robot Chicken is Adult Swim’s long-running stop-motion animated homunculus of a sketch show. Witness sex, violence and 80’s toy references collide through fan-favorite characters like the Humping Robot and the beloved Robot Chicken Nerd as creators Seth Green and Matthew Seinreich are joined by an unparalleled roster of celebrity voices to skewer pop culture in this balls-to-the-wall comedy. Check out the latest clips and episodes from Robot Chicken on AdultSwim.com.