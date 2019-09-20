Seth Green on Season 10 of ‘Robot Chicken’, Their 200th Episode, and Upcoming Special

0

Robot Chicken is set to return for its 10th season on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim, a season that will feature the stop-motion spectacular’s 200th episode as its season finale. In celebration of the show’s return, I had a chance to chat with co-creator Seth Green about the upcoming season, its guest stars, how the 200th episode came together, and what fans can expect to see in the new half-hour special. We’ll have the full interview posted on Collider next week ahead of Robot Chicken‘s return, but we wanted to provide you a teaser here. Additionally, you can catch my review of Season 10 and my audio interview with Green tomorrow morning on the latest episode of our animation podcast, Saturday Mourning Cartoons.

Robot Chicken is created and executive produced by Green and Matthew Senreich, and their Stoopid Buddy Stoodios partners John Harvatine IV and Eric Towner also serve as executive producers. Green and Senreich also write, voice and, with Tom Sheppard, direct the award-winning series.

Check out a video sneak peek of Season 10 below, followed by new images and a snippet from our interview with Green about Robot Chicken‘s 200th Episode and the new special:

You’ve got Season 10 coming up, featuring your 200th episode, so congratulations on that. You said you’re finishing up production on that, is that correct?

Seth Green: Yeah, we still have another couple months, but we’re powering it out.

What can you tease about the behind-the-scenes discussions that led to that?



Green: We write the show in block cycles. So we’ll write four to five episodes at a time with a group of writers and then we’ll get a different group of writers to write another four or five episodes. And that that’s how we produce the show. We block produce it, multiples at a time. And so each of those cycles, we sit with the writers and we ask for what their original ideas are, and try and get everybody creatively thinking about the pop that has influenced them, or the stuff that they want to talk about. And we’ll push them in different directions if we’ve got some areas or properties that we want them to explore, stuff that we know is going to be a big deal and we want them to make jokes about that.

And then with the 200th episode because it’s also the end of the season, we wanted to do something different. We wanted to do something more in line with our 100th episode that featured a little bit of extra mythology with the chicken escaping from the scientists’ lair and then having to fight his way through the scientist’s castle past all of the stars of previous seasons to rescue his beloved that the scientist had entrapped.

I can give a hint of something without actually talking in detail about it. But to that end, we wanted to make something that was unique, something that was bigger and different than us just getting canceled. We wanted to do something that felt befitting of this milestone. And so I’m really excited about the episode. I’m really happy with the narrative that we constructed with the shape of it with the guest stars that we got. And especially how it ends.

Was the 200th episode a bigger production push? Did you have to divert any more resources towards any special things you wanted to do in the 200th episode?

Green: Nah, it just doesn’t work that way. We don’t get any extra allocation for anything. It was really just in the construction of it, just in the writing of it. We still have to adhere to the same limitation of the budget, but that’s something that I think we’re good at is stretching our dollars to be able to achieve, stylistically or aesthetically, something that’s worth its while.

You’ve mentioned that you’re also working on a special. Is there anything you can tease about that as far as theme, when fans should keep an eye out for it?



Green: I think I can, and it won’t be until next year.

So we can look for that in 2020?

Green: Yeah, we’ll make some kind of announcement, I’m sure about what it is. But it’s good. We just finished writing it, and so I’m pretty excited and it’s a pretty big brand, and I don’t think anyone’s expecting us to do this.

I like that. So it’s going to be kind of in the vein of like The Walking Dead, where it’s a separate entity from Robot Chicken for the most part?

Green: Yeah. Yeah, it’s its own half hour that we’re working with the parent company to make, and it’ll be really fun. Is that vague enough?

Robot Chicken Season 10 premieres Sunday, September 29th at 12am and 12:15am (ET/PT).