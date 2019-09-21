‘Robot Chicken’ Season 10 Review & Seth Green Interview | Saturday Mourning Cartoons

0

Listen below, and click here for more Saturday Mourning Cartoons:



Welcome to the Saturday Mourning Cartoons podcast, the weekly show for all things animation, including news, reviews, and interviews, from co-hosts Dave Trumbore and Sean Paul Ellis.

On this week’s episode, Dave reviews the upcoming 10th season of Adult Swim’s stop-motion animation hit Robot Chicken; keep an eye out for it on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim, premiering Sunday, September 29th at midnight. Plus, in an interview with co-creator Seth Green, we learn about Season 10, the guest stars we can expect to hear, the 200th episode, and the upcoming special in 2020. Plus, Seth offers updates on Star Wars Detours, SuperMansion, Crossing Swords, and his live-action directorial feature debut, Changeland.

Check out a preview of that film below and be sure to check it out on VOD, Blu-ray, and DVD today:

Directed by and starring Seth Green, the film follows two estranged best friends on a life-changing adventure in Thailand. This epic trip reminds them that there’s no problem that friendship and a few rounds in a Muay Thai boxing ring can’t fix. Also starring Macaulay Culkin, Breckin Meyer (“Robot Chicken”), and Brenda Song (“Station 19”).

Here’s the synopsis for Season 10 of Robot Chicken:

The 10th season is a milestone for Adult Swim’s hit show Robot Chicken, not for celebrating the 200th episode of the Emmy Award-winning show, but for attempting top-secret new formats that break new ground in animated sketch comedy! Um… or something like that. Robot Chicken uses stop-motion animation to bring pop-culture parodies to life in a modern take on the variety/sketch show format. The series debuted February 2005 and remains among the top-rated original series on Adult Swim. Robot Chicken is created, and executive produced by Seth Green and Matthew Senreich, and their Stoopid Buddy Stoodios partners, John Harvatine IV and Eric Towner, also serve as executive producers. Green and Senreich also write, voice and with Tom Sheppard, direct the award-winning series.

