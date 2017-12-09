This Week in Animation: ‘Robot Chicken’ Season 9 Kicks Off with a Skewed Santa Special

0

While you should definitely be keeping an eye out for the first trailer from Sony’s animated Spider-Man movie dubbed Animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, here are some other news items to keep you busy in the meantime. Fans of Adult Swim’s Robot Chicken will be happy to hear that the award-winning series is returning for Season 9 this weekend and they’re kicking things off in a big way with a cookie-fueled and drug-slanted Christmas special.

In other TV news, Netflix has nabbed an animated series titled Twelve Forever from Julia Vickerman (The Powerpuff Girls). And TBS surprised everyone by dropping a new cartoon named Tarantula, which is available to stream in its entirety now (unless you want to wait and watch it traditionally as it rolls out on the network, which is totally chill, as well.) Blending media is Austin-based animation studio Mighty Coconut is set to rollout 57° North, an AR adventure game that’s driven by story and takes advantage of cutting edge technology.

