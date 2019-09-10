Watch: The Creative Minds Behind ‘Rocketman’ Talk about the Costumes, Music, and More

–
Last week, I got to visit London for the home entertainment release of Dexter Fletcher’s fantasy musical biopic Rocketman. The film takes a unique approach to telling the story of Elton John (Taron Egerton) as it flits between fantasy and reality in going through the musician’s life as he grapples with success, addiction, love, and despair. It’s one of my favorite movies of the year so far, and I was thrilled that I got to sit down and talk with some of the creative forces behind the film.
During my visit, I spoke with director Dexter Fletcher (click here for that full interview), costume designer Julian Day, piano instructor Michael L. Roberts, and music producer Giles Martin. We talked about designing the look of the costumes, how they approached the music, teaching piano to the cast, and much more. You can check out a supercut of those interviews above, which also contains some interesting info from the film’s location scouts.
Rocketman is now available on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD. Here’s a full list of the special features:
- · Extended Musical Numbers:
- Introduction by Dexter Fletcher
- The Bitch Is Back
- Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)
- Breaking Down the Walls of Heartache
- Honky Cat
- Deleted and Extended Scenes:
- Introduction by Dexter Fletcher
- I Love Rock And Roll
- You’ve Got to Kill the Person You Were Born To Be
- Arabella
- Elton in the Gas Oven
- Stylish Boots
- You’re Not the First Closet Queer with a Mummy Complex
- The Blood Test
- The Heart Attack
- The Launderette
- Do You Want Anything?
- It’s Going to Be a Wild Ride: Creative Vision
- Becoming Elton John: Taron’s Transformation
- Larger Than Life: Production Design & Costuming
- Full Tilt: Staging the Musical Numbers
- Music Reimagined: The Studio Sessions – Behind the scenes in the recording studio with Taron & Elton
- ROCKETMAN Lyric Companion: Sing-Along with Select Songs (English only):
- The Bitch Is Back
- I Want Love
- Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)
- Your Song
- Crocodile Rock
- Tiny Dancer
- Honky Cat
- Rocket Man
- Bennie and the Jets
- Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me
- Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word
- Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
- I’m Still Standing
- ROCKETMAN Jukebox: Jump Straight to the Music