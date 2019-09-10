Watch: The Creative Minds Behind ‘Rocketman’ Talk about the Costumes, Music, and More

0

–

Last week, I got to visit London for the home entertainment release of Dexter Fletcher’s fantasy musical biopic Rocketman. The film takes a unique approach to telling the story of Elton John (Taron Egerton) as it flits between fantasy and reality in going through the musician’s life as he grapples with success, addiction, love, and despair. It’s one of my favorite movies of the year so far, and I was thrilled that I got to sit down and talk with some of the creative forces behind the film.

During my visit, I spoke with director Dexter Fletcher (click here for that full interview), costume designer Julian Day, piano instructor Michael L. Roberts, and music producer Giles Martin. We talked about designing the look of the costumes, how they approached the music, teaching piano to the cast, and much more. You can check out a supercut of those interviews above, which also contains some interesting info from the film’s location scouts.

Rocketman is now available on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD. Here’s a full list of the special features: