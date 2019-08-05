Exclusive: ‘Rocketman’ Deleted Scene Has Elton John Confronting His Drug Addiction

0

Today, we’re pleased to share an exclusive deleted scene from Dexter Fletcher’s Rocketman. The fantasy-biopic stars Taron Egerton as five-time Grammy-winning icon Elton John alongside Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Richard Madden (Game of Thrones), Jamie Bell (Fantastic Four), and Gemma Jones (Bridget Jones’ Baby).

In the clip, Elton is offered a chance to relapse, and while you can see that there’s clearly a temptation to use again, he manages to decline. It’s not a bad scene, but it also makes sense why Fletcher left this on the cutting room floor. The idea comes across through the rest of the movie and Elton’s rehab, especially with the great use of the song, “I’m Still Standing.”

Check out the Rocketman deleted scene below. The film will be available on Digital HD on August 6th and on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 27th.

Here is the official synopsis for Rocketman:

ROCKETMAN is an epic musical fantasy about the incredible human story of Elton John’s breakthrough years. The film follows the fantastical journey of transformation from shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into international superstar Elton John. This inspirational story – set to Elton John’s most beloved songs and performed by star Taron Egerton – tells the universally relatable story of how a small-town boy became one of the most iconic figures in pop culture. ROCKETMAN also stars Jamie Bell as Elton’s longtime lyricist and writing partner Bernie Taupin, Richard Madden as Elton’s first manager, John Reid, and Bryce Dallas Howard as Elton’s mother Sheila Farebrother.

Here’s the full list of special features:

Extended Musical Numbers:

Introduction by Dexter Fletcher

The Bitch Is Back

Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)

Breaking Down the Walls of Heartache

Honky Cat

Deleted and Extended Scenes:

Introduction by Dexter Fletcher

I Love Rock And Roll

You’ve Got to Kill the Person You Were Born To Be

Arabella

Elton in the Gas Oven

Stylish Boots

You’re Not the First Closet Queer with a Mummy Complex

The Blood Test

The Heart Attack

The Launderette

Do You Want Anything?

It’s Going to Be a Wild Ride: Creative Vision

Becoming Elton John: Taron’s Transformation

Larger Than Life: Production Design & Costuming

Full Tilt: Staging the Musical Numbers

Music Reimagined: The Studio Sessions – Behind the scenes in the recording studio with Taron & Elton

ROCKETMAN Lyric Companion: Sing-Along with Select Songs (English only):

The Bitch Is Back

I Want Love

Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)

Your Song

Crocodile Rock

Tiny Dancer

Honky Cat

Rocket Man

Bennie and the Jets

Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me

Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

I’m Still Standing

ROCKETMAN Jukebox: Jump Straight to the Music