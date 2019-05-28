Director Dexter Fletcher on the Toughest Sequences to Put Together in ‘Rocketman’

0

With Rocketman opening in theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with director Dexter Fletcher to talk about making the fantasy musical based on the life of Elton John. As most of you know from the trailers, Rocketman isn’t your convention biopic. Yes, you’ll see how John (Taron Egerton) and his writing partner Bernie Taupin (Jamie Bell) came up with some of their iconic songs, and the film does include a few of the tropes you see in all movies based on someone’s life. But Rocketman also stages these elaborate musical sequences set to John’s most beloved songs that exist in their own reality. For more on the film, you can read Greg Ellwood’s review from Cannes. Rocketman also stars Richard Madden as Elton’s first manager, John Reid, and Bryce Dallas Howard as Elton’s mother Sheila Farebrother.

During my interview with Dexter Fletcher he talked about the toughest sequences to put together in the editing room, how his first cut compared to the finished film, why he cut out the “sushi scene”, how he only finished the film a few days before the Cannes world premiere, and more.

When did he finish the film?

What were the toughest sequences to put together in the editing room?

How long was his first cut compared to the finished film?

What were the last few sequences he removed from the film?

