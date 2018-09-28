First Image from ‘Rocketman’ Shows Taron Egerton Rockin’ It as Elton John

0

Paramount Pictures unveiled a fabulous first image of Taron Egerton all glammed up as the uber-talented Elton John from the upcoming feature film, Rocketman. Taking its name from John’s world-famous 1972 single Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time”)” from the “Honky Château” album, the movie goes back in time to tackle the rising stardom of the now 71-year-old, award-winning musician. No word yet on if William Shatner‘s rendition of the song will make it into the picture.

As previous pitches for the movie have described it, Rocketman is more of a musical fantasy story than a biopic, centering on Elton John’s early years in the music business. Expect a dramatized retelling of his life and career from his time at the Royal Academy of Music through his rise to fame, struggles with drug addiction, and his partnership with Bernie Taupin. We’re still a ways off from the Spring 2019 release date, but a new trailer drops late this coming Monday, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the first surreal look.

Also starring Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Gemma Jones, Dexter Fletcher‘s Rocketman opens May 31, 2019.

Check out the first image from the Paramount Pictures release below:

Here’s the official synopsis, which is a little thin at the moment; we might get something meatier when the first trailer arrives on Monday:

Rocketman is an epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years.

And for more on Rocketman, be sure to get caught up with our previous write-ups provided at the links below: