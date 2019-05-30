Taron Egerton on Why He Wanted to Do His Own Stunts in ‘Rocketman’

0

–

With director Dexter Fletcher’s Rocketman opening in theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with Taron Egerton to talk about making the fantasy musical based on the life of Elton John. As most of you know from the trailers, Rocketman isn’t your convention biopic. Yes, you’ll see how John (Egerton) and his writing partner Bernie Taupin (Jamie Bell) came up with some of their iconic songs, and the film does include a few of the tropes you see in all movies based on someone’s life. But Rocketman also stages these elaborate musical sequences set to John’s most beloved songs that exist in their own reality. For more on the film, you can read Greg Ellwood’s review from Cannes. Rocketman also stars Richard Madden as Elton’s first manager, John Reid, and Bryce Dallas Howard as Elton’s mother Sheila Farebrother.

During my interview with Taron Egerton he talked about how he got ready to play the role, what he has on producer Matthew Vaughn and Dexter Fletcher that keeps getting him jobs, whether that was really him falling down the stairs in the film, and more.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Taron Egerton:

What does he have on Matthew Vaughn and Dexter Fletcher that keeps getting him jobs?

Was that really him falling down the stairs?

What he did to get ready for this role.

Here is the official synopsis for Rocketman: