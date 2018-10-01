First ‘Rocketman’ Trailer Reveals Taron Egerton as Elton John in the Musical Fantasy Biopic

0

Paramount Pictures has just released the first trailer for Rocketman, a musical fantasy/biopic starring Taron Egerton as a young Elton John. We’ll have our thoughts up shortly but wanted to bring it to you as quickly as possible.

Rocketman is more of a musical fantasy story than a biopic, centering on Elton John’s early years in the music business. Expect a dramatized retelling of his life and career from his time at the Royal Academy of Music through his rise to fame, struggles with drug addiction, and his partnership with Bernie Taupin.

Judging by this brief trailer, it looks like the fantasy elements are what’s going to make this movie. Without them, it looks like your run-of-the-mill music biopic that was thoroughly eviscerated by Walk Hard. Even the voiceover here reminds me of, “Before Dewey Cox performs, he has to think about his entire life.” Thankfully, we get a glimpse of the fantasy that director Dexter Fletcher (Eddie the Eagle) is bringing to the movie, and I think that will help set Rocketman apart from other music biopics.

Also starring Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Gemma Jones, Dexter Fletcher‘s Rocketman opens May 31, 2019.

Rocketman is an epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years.

