Get Your First Look at ‘Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling’ Ahead of Its Netflix Debut

Created by Joe Murray, and produced by Nickelodeon, Rocko’s Modern Life follows the adventures of an Australian wallaby named Rocko and his two companions, Heffer and Filburt, through their adventures in their home of O-Town. Originally airing from 1993-1996, the Nickelodeon animated series will now get its first feature-length treatment with Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling, a Netflix release. And you can get a new look at the movie today thanks to a new clip!

Now it’s a little strange for this Nicktoons kid to be tuning in to Netflix to watch a resurgence of Rocko & Co. some 20+ years later, but that nostalgia factor is only half the draw. The animation style looks like it was pulled right from the 90s and the accomplished cast, who have gone on to become huge stars in world-famous franchises in their own right, returns without missing a beat. This is a can’t-miss movie for 90s kids and, hopefully, a welcome introduction for newcomers to the series.

Written by Murray, Doug Lawrence and Martin Olson, and starring Carlos Alazraqui, Tom Kenny, Charlie Adler, Mr. Lawrence, Jill Talley, Linda Wallem, Steve Little, Joe Murray, Cosmo Segurson, Tom Smith, and Dan Becker, Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling arrives on Netflix this August 9th.

Check out the teaser clip below, followed by the official synopsis and new poster:

*chanting* WE LOVE ROCKO! #RockosModernLifeStaticCling comes to Netflix on 8/9 📺 pic.twitter.com/ydYE3wZ9SV — Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) July 16, 2019

And here’s the official synopsis:



After being in space for around 20 years, Rocko and his friends attempt to conform to an even more modern life in O-Town, where coffee shops are on every corner, food trucks offer multi-layered tacos, touch-screen O-Phones are being upgraded on a near-constant basis, an instant-print kiosk has replaced Rocko’s old job at Kind-of-a-Lot-O-Comics, and radioactive energy drinks turn their consumers into mutants.

