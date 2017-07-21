‘Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling’ Sneak Peek Revealed at Comic-Con

0

The first look at Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling was revealed during a recent Comic-Con presentation, and I’m happy to report that it’s exactly what I wanted/needed/expected from a reboot. The animation is crisp but in keeping with the original style, the humor is spot-on, and the meta references are just as good today as they were in the 90s, if not better. I can’t wait to see more!

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling stars Carlos Alazraqui as Rocko, Spunky, and Leon; Tom Kenny as Heffer Wolfe, Chuck, and Really Really Big Man; Mr. Lawrence as Filburt Turtle and Maitre D’; Charlie Adler as Ed Bighead, Bev Bighead, Mr. Dupette, Grandpa Wolfe, and Mrs. Fathead; Linda Wallem as Aunt Gretchen and Dr. Hutchinson; Jill Talley as Nosey and Joe Murray as Ralph. Additionally, Steve Little joins the cast as Cowboy and Cosmo Segurson, who’s also the director, will voice Pillow Salesman.

Check out the sneak peek below and be sure to keep up with the latest animation news here:

Just like the original ‘90s series, this hand-drawn special stars Rocko, a wallaby who emigrated from Australia to the United States and enjoys the simple things in life; Heffer, Rocko’s best friend; Filburt, Rocko’s other best friend; and Ed Bighead and Bev Bighead, Rocko’s neighbors; as well as the other colorful characters. Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling brings the characters back to Earth after being lost in outer space since 1996. Rocko has trouble accepting this 21st century modern life, while Heffer and Filburt embrace every aspect of new technology, social media and the endless diversity of food trucks. Rocko whole-heartedly believes that his nostalgia for the past can save him from the tortures of the modern world.

Here are some more tidbits from the panel:

“There’s a lot of cameos in the [#RockosModernLife] special” – Creator Joe Murray talking about who will be in the Rocko special #NickSDCC — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) July 20, 2017

