‘Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling’ Review & Joe Murray Interview | Saturday Mourning Cartoons Podcast

Welcome to the Saturday Mourning Cartoons podcast, the weekly show for all things animation, including news, reviews, and interviews, from co-hosts Dave Trumbore and Sean Paul Ellis. This week, we’re bringing you a review of the latest Nickelodeon Nicktoon to get a Netflix special, Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling! And as a special bonus treat, we’re also chatting with Rocko creator Joe Murray about the seminal series and what it was like to get the gang back together. Be sure to check out the special on Netflix now!

Take a listen to the latest episode below!



Here’s the official synopsis for Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling:

After being in space for around 20 years, Rocko and his friends attempt to conform to an even more modern life in O-Town, where coffee shops are on every corner, food trucks offer multi-layered tacos, touch-screen O-Phones are being upgraded on a near-constant basis, an instant-print kiosk has replaced Rocko’s old job at Kind-of-a-Lot-O-Comics, and radioactive energy drinks turn their consumers into mutants.

