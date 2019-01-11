Exclusive: New ‘Rocky and Bullwinkle’ Clip Features Guest Star/Superhero, Mark Hamill

0

Season 2 of The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, now available to stream on Amazon, is bringing in some big guns. We have an exclusive clip to share with you that shows off one of the epic guest stars stopping by to hang with Moose and Squirrel. Featuring Mark Hamill as Captain Great Guy, this new clip teases the superhero tips that the veteran crimefighter shares with heroes-in-training, Squirrel Wonder and Amazamoose. And this tease is from just one of three acts that the second season will deliver to fans around the globe.

Returning to Amazon Prime Video today, the thirteen-episode season stars Tara Strong as Rocky, Brad Norman as Bullwinkle, Ben Diskin and Rachel Butera as Boris Badenov and Natasha Fatale with Piotr Michael‘s Fearless Leader, and Daran Norris as the Narrator, and it also includes special voice guests Hamill, Mario Lopez, Weird Al Yankovic, and Lil Rel Howery.

Check out our exclusive clip below:

Mark Hamill teaches Rocky and Bullwinkle his secrets to being the best superhero so they can save the city from evil stress balls.

Update: Here are two more bonus clips for you to enjoy!

Here’s the official synopsis for Season 2 of The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle:

From executive producer Scott Fellows, the world-famous talking moose and flying squirrel are back in season 2 of The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, a serialized comedy divided by unique arcs about two goofball best friends who routinely find themselves thrust into harrowing situations but end up saving the day time and again. The first arc of the season, “Almost Famoose” has Rocky & Bullwinkle go viral as famous rock stars followed by their lofty treasure hunting plans in “The Legends of the Power Gems” arc, and last but not least the duo embarks on their biggest adventure yet in and as “Amazamoose and Squirrel Wonder!” As always Rocky and Bullwinkle‘s innocent and silly ambitions end up dovetailing with Fearless Leader’s sinister plans to take over the world, our heroes are set on a collision course with notorious super spies Boris Badenov and Natasha Fatale.

And for more Moose & Squirrel, be sure to get caught up by checking out our previous write-ups linked below: