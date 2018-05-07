Exclusive ‘Rocky and Bullwinkle’ Clip: Boris and Natasha Attempt to Stop Moose and Squirrel

0

Second in fame (or infamy) only to the title characters of The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle are Boris Badenov and Natasha Fatale, the notorious super spies under the command of Fearless Leader. Amazon’s new take on the classic cartoon property brings back Moose and Squirrel in hilarious fashion but they haven’t forgotten about the masters of spycraft who dog their every step. And it’s my absolute pleasure to offer you this exclusive clip from the new series that features not just one pair of pun-friendly characters, but two instead!

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle hails from DreamWorks Animation Television and will premiere on Amazon’s Prime Video this Friday, May 11th in the US, UK, Germany, India, and Japan. Executive producers Scott Fellows (The Fairly OddParents) and Tiffany Ward, daughter of the original series producer Jay Ward, shepherd this series that stars Tara Strong as the voice of Rocket J. Squirrel, Brad Norman (America’s Most Haunted) as Bullwinkle J. Moose, Ben Diskin (Hey Arnold!) as Boris Badenov, Rachel Butera (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Natasha Fatale, Piotr Michael (Impress Me, MADtv) as Fearless Leader and Daran Norris (The Fairly OddParents) as Narrator. Keep an eye and ear out for interviews with the show’s cast and crew in the days ahead!

Check out our exclusive clip from The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle below:

Here’s the official synopsis:

The world-famous talking moose and flying squirrel are back in The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, a comedy about two goofball friends who end up in harrowing situations but end up saving the day time and again. As their silly ambitions dovetail with Fearless Leader’s sinister plans to take over the world, they are set on a collision course with his notorious super spies Boris and Natasha.

For more on The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, check out the series’ first trailer here and get a glimpse at some more clips at this link. Then, be sure to check back here for our upcoming interviews ahead of the series’ debut this Friday!