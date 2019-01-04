First Trailer for ‘Rocky and Bullwinkle’ Season 2 Confirms Moose and Squirrel’s Return

0

DreamWorks Animation Television has unveiled the first trailer for Season 2 of The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle along with the news that the second season will be debuting January 11th only on Amazon Prime Video. From executive producer Scott Fellows, the world-famous talking moose and flying squirrel are coming back to a screen near you in the awards-worthy cartoon show. The series was recently nominated for three Annie Awards: two for Character Design in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production and one for Production Design in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production, and we’re in store for more quality hijinks this time around.

The new trailer itself doesn’t give away much in the way of plot since it’s just here to announce the series’ return date, but the synopsis teases some more details. Season 2 will be broken down into arcs, just like the first season was, and viewers will see Moose and Squirrel experience viral fame, go treasure hunting, and become superheroes. Sounds like a blast!

The thirteen-episode season stars Tara Strong as Rocky, Brad Norman as Bullwinkle, Ben Diskin and Rachel Butera as Boris Badenov and Natasha Fatale with Piotr Michael‘s Fearless Leader, and Daran Norris as the Narrator, and it also includes special voice guests Mark Hamill, Mario Lopez, Weird Al Yankovic, and Lil Rel Howery.

Check out the first trailer for Season 2 below:

And here’s the official synopsis:

From executive producer Scott Fellows, the world-famous talking moose and flying squirrel are back in season 2 of The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, a serialized comedy divided by unique arcs about two goofball best friends who routinely find themselves thrust into harrowing situations but end up saving the day time and again. The first arc of the season, “Almost Famoose” has Rocky & Bullwinkle go viral as famous rock stars followed by their lofty treasure hunting plans in “The Legends of the Power Gems” arc, and last but not least the duo embarks on their biggest adventure yet as “Amazamoose and Squirrel Wonder!” As always Rocky and Bullwinkle’s innocent and silly ambitions end up dovetailing with Fearless Leader’s sinister plans to take over the world, our heroes are set on a collision course with notorious super spies Boris Badenov and Natasha Fatale.

Check out some newly released images from the upcoming second season below: