‘Rogue One’ Blu-ray Trailer Announces April 4th Release Date; Bonus Details Revealed

Having grossed $1.05 billion and counting at the box office, Disney and Lucasfilm’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is now ready to begin its no doubt long life on home video. The studios today revealed the Blu-ray trailer for the film, which announces that Rogue One will be available on Digital HD and Disney Movies Anywhere on March 24th, with a Blu-ray combo pack, DVD, and on demand release to follow on April 4th.

The bonus features for the home video release are extensive, as they were for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but sadly they don’t include an audio commentary by director Gareth Edwards. Of course, Disney went the double-dipping route with Force Awakens and released a 3D Blu-ray that included an Abrams commentary later on, so it’s possible they’re saving Edwards’ commentary track for sometime down the road.

Check out the Blu-ray trailer below, followed by details on all the bonus features.