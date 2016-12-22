Jedi Council: ‘Rogue One’ Breakdown and Discussion

-
Today is December 22, 2016 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Mark Reilly, Jon Schnepp and Tiffany Smith.
SPOILER WARNING!
This special edition of Jedi Council contains heavy spoilers from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The crew go into detail about their favorite and least favorite moments of the latest Star Wars movie, as well as an in-depth look at the story, characters, and most memorable moments.
Former scientist Galen Erso lives on a farm with his wife and young daughter Jyn. His peaceful existence comes crashing down when the evil Orson Krennic takes him away from his beloved family. Many years later, Galen is now the Empire’s lead engineer for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star. Knowing that her father holds the key to its destruction, a vengeful Jyn joins forces with a spy and other resistance fighters to steal the space station’s plans for the Rebel Alliance.