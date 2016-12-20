New ‘Rogue One’ Featurette Focuses on the Humor of Alan Tudyk’s K-2SO

Well, Rogue One is finally out there in theaters and the reactions to the movie have been surprisingly varied. Plenty of friends and colleagues have opined that it is the best Star Wars movie since The Empire Strikes Back, which I adamantly disagree with but understand the reasoning behind…up to a point. Others think it’s a frustrating but ultimately promising step toward more unique, personal Star Wars movies, which is closer to where I stand with the whole production.
One of the inarguable highlights of the movie, no matter the opinion of the movie itself, is Alan Tudyk‘s K-2SO, the lanky droid that serves as right-hand man to Diego Luna‘s duplicitous rebel. In a new feature for the film, which you can take a look at below, Tudyk discusses the fun of playing the character and getting to run around and play Star Wars as an adult. Even better, they add in a few clips of K-2SO from Rogue One that remind you of one of the few things that the movie gets completely right in terms of tone.
