K-2SO Had a Different Fate in the First Version of ‘Rogue One’

Since Rogue One: A Star Wars Story made over a billion dollars worldwide, I’m going to assume that you’ve seen it, but on the off-chance you haven’t, spoilers ahead!

So as you know, everyone dies. There’s been a lot of talk about previous iterations of the story and who lived and who died, but ultimately the filmmakers decided that the entire team should perish in the Battle of Scarif, which was ballsy, but also the right move for the movie.

However, the way they died changed over the course of the development process. Editor Haleigh Foutch recently went to Industrial Light & Magic to do a press day for the upcoming Blu-ray, and spoke to Alan Tudyk about his role as K-2SO. During their conversation, he revealed that originally, his sarcastic droid wasn’t gunned down by unnamed stormtroopers. In the first version of the script, he was killed by main antagonist, Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn).

“Yeah, I got shot by Krennic,” said Tudyk as he pointed out how K-2SO originally died. Additionally, unlike in the final version, the droid did not have a gun. Tudyk was pleased when his character finally did get a blaster, and when you see the film, you wonder why he didn’t have one the entire time. He never misses.

Additionally, Tudyk pointed out that K-2SO’s death at the hands of Krennic wasn’t a trimmed scene but from another draft entirely where the team found a different way into the base. So if you’re hoping to see Krennic shoot K-2SO (a weird thing to hope for), don’t go looking for it because they never filmed it.

Stay tuned for Haleigh’s full interview with Tudyk and more of our coverage of the upcoming Blu-ray release. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story hits Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray, and DVD on April 4th.