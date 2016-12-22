New ‘Rogue One’ Video Spotlights Lush, Real-Life Locations as Box Office Surpasses $200 Million

0

With a typical marketing campaign for a film, behind-the-scenes featurettes are part of the pre-release phase, along with trailers, TV spots, and other imagery. With Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, a film that prided itself on secrecy (though not as much as The Force Awakens), we’re getting more of these materials after the fact, as the film continues to fatten its worldwide total.

One such featurette basks in the imagery of the various real-life locales, including Jordan (where the scenes on the planet Jedha were filmed), the U.K. (used for the exterior shots of the Rebel base and where director Gareth Edwards filmed some of the more VFX-heavy shots on a soundstage), Iceland (the location for the planet Lah’mu, where Mads Mikkelsen’s Galen Erso used as a hideout from the Empire), and the Maldives (used for Scarif, the tropical planet that housed an Empire military base).

Since Rogue One debuted so late in the year, the featurette also acts as a portfolio for any potential awards voters. The film is already on the shortlists for Best Visual Effects and Best Original Score for the Oscars.

After achieving the biggest Thursday debut of the year and one of the largest opening weekend premieres of all time, Rogue One has now crossed the $200 million mark at the domestic box office, based on yesterday’s estimates. It’s a feat achieved over the course of six days by only four other films: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Iron Man 3, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, and The Dark Knight Rises. It also means Rogue One’s worldwide total reaching into the $350 million bracket.

As the first of the Star Wars anthology films, Rogue One was a bit of an experiment that would determine exactly how many of them Lucasfilm would green light in the future. Phil Lord and Chris Miller are already developing the Han Solo prequel with Alden Ehrenreich as the titular smuggler and Donald Glover as Landon Calrissian. But the studio has yet to find a replacement for Josh Trank’s film, which was supposed to be our Boba Fett story.

Based on Rogue One’s numbers, we’ll probably see many more down the line. For now, peruse our recent Rogue One coverage below.